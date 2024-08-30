Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Batman Lives Forever with Beast Kingdom's Newest Dynamic Figure

Beast Kingdom is embracing the night as they debut a new set of Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures capturing the legacy of Batman over the years

Article Summary Unveiling Beast Kingdom's Dynamic 8ction Hero: Celebrate Batman's 85th anniversary with Val Kilmer's iconic batsuit.

Classic Gotham Revived: Capture the vibrant and flamboyant world of Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever with this figure.

Highly Articulated Action: The 8-inch figure features 22 points of articulation, soft hands, and iconic gear.

Pre-Order Now: Priced at $49.99, the Batman Forever figure is set to arrive in December 2024.

Batman Forever hit theaters in 1995 and marked a significant shift in the Batman film series. Moving away from the darker tones of Tim Burton's earlier films with Michael Keaton, a new, more vibrant, and vivid hit Gotham under director Joel Schumacher. Starring Val Kilmer as this new version of Batman, the film introduced a more colorful Gotham City, filled with neon lights and larger-than-life villains like The Riddler and Two-Face. Batman Forever deals with Bruce Wayne's inner demons, along with the arrival of the Boy Wonder on the big screen, with Robin played by Chris O'Donnell.

Beast Kingdom is bringing the legacy of Batman to life as they celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Dark Knight. A new assortment of Dynamic 8ction Heroes is on the way, and Val Kilmer is donning the batsuit once again with a new release. Sending 8 inches tall, this figure will have 22 points of articulation, a variety of soft hands, a battering, a grappling hook, and a fabric Cape. The likeness of Kilmer himself is also nicely sculpted, as well as his suit right from the film. Beast Kingdom has the Batman Forever DAH figure priced at $49.99, he is set to arrive in December 2024, and pre-orders are already live.

Val Kilmer is Batman Forever and Returns to Gotham

"A Retro Blast from the Past! Step back into the world of Batman Forever with this meticulously crafted Batman figure from Beast Kingdom. Inspired by Val Kilmer's portrayal of the Dark Knight, this figure brings the 1995 film to life, capturing Batman and his trusty partner Robin as they defend Gotham City. As they battle against criminals determined to take over the city and expose the Caped Crusader's true identity, this figure embodies the courage, intelligence, and hidden secrets of the iconic hero."

Realistic Batman Head Sculpt: The figure features a meticulously crafted Batman head sculpt, authentically capturing Val Kilmer's mysterious visage and distinctive traits from the film.

Included Accessories: One pair of fists One pair of relaxed hands One pair of gripping hands One Batarang One Grappling Hook Fabric cape



