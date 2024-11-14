Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman: Noel Receives Autographed Gold Label from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing and never ending DC Multiverse as McFARLANE TOYS is back with some new store exclusive DC Comics figures

Batman is back, and McFarlane Toys is getting into the Christmas Spirit once again as they unveil another Noel figure. Batman: Noel is a very interesting and unique graphic novel written by writer and artist Lee Bermejo. It was published back in 2011 by DC Comics and features a DC Universe reimagining of the infamous Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol but this time, it is Batman taking on the role of Scrooge. The story follows the Dark Knight on Christmas as he pursues a low-level criminal named Bob, who is really struggling to make ends meet.

As the story continues, our Caped Crusader is visited by an altered version of ghosts from the past, present, and future with Superman, Catwoman, and Joker. McFarlane is now bringing the Batman: Noel figures to their new Autographed Gold Label line, which will feature a collectible art card with an autograph from Lee Bermejo. It is nice to see more specific comic book artists getting autographs with these special edition figures. These figures will be exclusive to Walmart for $39.99, so keep an eye out online as well as in-store.

Batman (Batman: Noel) Autograph Series Gold Label

"#1 New York Times Bestseller Inspired by Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol, BATMAN: NOEL features different interpretations of the Dark Knight, along with his enemies and allies, in different eras. Along the way, Batman must come to terms with his past, present and future as he battles villains from the campy 1960s to dark and brooding menaces of today, while exploring what it means to be the hero that he is. Members of Batman's supporting cast enact roles analogous to those from A Christmas Carol, with Robin, Catwoman, Superman, The Joker and more playing roles that will be familiar to anyone who knows Dickens' original holiday tale."

Product Features:

Includes collectible art card SIGNED by Lee Bermejo

Batman™ as featured in Batman: Noel™

Accessories include 2 extra hands, batarang and figure display base

