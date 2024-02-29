Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Returns to His First Appearance with New McFarlane Toys Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is debuting some brand new versions of Batman from the past decades

Detective Comics #27 stands as an iconic milestone for comic book history as it marks the debut of one of the most iconic and beloved superheroes of all time: Batman. Published back in 1939, this groundbreaking issue introduced readers to the enigmatic vigilante known as the Dark Knight, who has embarked on his own personal crusade against crime in Gotham City. Batman's first appearance in Detective Comics #27 laid the foundation for a legacy that would span generations. Since then, he has captivated audiences as the World's Greatest Detective, a martial arts expert, and an unwavering commitment to justice. Fans can now bring home this classic look of the Caped Crusader as McFarlane Toys debuts their newest DC Multiverse figure.

This is a pretty incredible release as it showcases that iconic First Appearance look of Batman with a simple costume and purple gloves. One of the more intriguing things about this Detective Comics figure is that McFarlane Toys has included a fabric-wired cape. This a first for the DC Multiverse line, and it will be nice to see more releases like this for not just Batman, but other caped heroes. Batman fans can already find pre-orders live for this Detective Comics #27 figure at $22.99 with a May 2024 release.

DC Multiverse Batman (Detective Comics #27)

"BATMAN™ has dedicated his life to an endless crusade, a war on all criminals in the name of his murdered parents, who were taken from him when he was just a child. Since that tragic night, he has trained his body and mind to near physical perfection to be a self-made super hero. He's developed an arsenal of technology that would put most armies to shame. And he's assembled teams of his fellow heroes, like the JUSTICE LEAGUE™ and THE OUTSIDERS™. In the name of his murdered parents, BRUCE WAYNE™ wages eternal war on the criminals of GOTHAM CITY™. He is vengeance. He is the night. He is BATMAN™!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BATMAN as featured in DC comics

Accessories include 4 extra hands, wrench and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

