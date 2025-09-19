Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Sits Upon the Mobius Chair Arrives with McFarlane Toys Release

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new DC Comics figures are on the way

Article Summary Batman gains godlike powers as the God of Knowledge by sitting on the Mobius Chair in Darkseid War.

McFarlane Toys unveils a new 7-inch Batman with Mobius Chair action figure, inspired by DC's Darkseid War.

The figure features a new suit, fabric cape, batarang, extra hands, and comes with the iconic Mobius Chair.

Pre-orders for the Batman Mobius Chair Collector Edition #47 are open now at $34.99, shipping October 2025.

Darkseid War is a major DC Comics crossover event written by Geoff Johns and featured in the Justice League series (2015–2016). The event pits the Justice League against two cosmic forces: Darkseid, ruler of Apokolips, and the Anti-Monitor, a godlike destroyer of universes. When Darkseid is killed, a cosmic power vacuum causes massive chaos, with several of the Justice League members becoming gods imbued with new abilities. During this war, Batman gains the power of omniscience after sitting on the Mobius Chair, a powerful, sentient device once controlled by Metron of the New Gods. While on the chair, Batman becomes the "God of Knowledge," granting him near-infinite awareness and access to all information in the universe.

As expected, he uses this new power to take on crime with new absolute precision, but he now faces new moral dilemmas about control, justice, and free will. DC Comics Darkseid War showcased that even heroes can be corrupted by godlike abilities, and now the God of Knowledge is joining the DC Multiverse. The McFarlane Collector Edition #47 has been revealed, featuring Batman with the Mobius Chair. The Dark Knight gains a new suit for this role, which McFarlane has captured right off the pages of the Darkseid War comic. The suit will also have a fabric cape, and for accessories, he gets a batarang, swappable hands, and the Mobius Chair. Pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99 with an October 2025 release date.

Batman with Mobius Chair (Darkseid War) Collector Edition #47

"As the Darkseid War rages on, Batman's role in Gotham City and the world alters drastically and he's forced to accept his new role as God of Knowledge."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes Mobius Chair, batarang, 2 extra hands, soft goods cape and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

