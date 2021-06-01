Hasbro Reveals Transformers Sideswipe & Maximal Skywarp 2-Pack

Hasbro has unveiled a new release for their growing Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom line. This time world collides as Sideswipe and Skywarp team up with this Amazon exclusive 2-pack bot set. G1 and Beast Wars Transformers fight side by side with this special set, both featuring original deco designs. Sideswipe will transform into his sports era mode in just 16 and will come with a shoulder cannon and blaster accessory. Skywarp will be able to transformer into his Beast Wars bald eagle mode in just 22 steps and will include wrist missiles. This special Battle Across Time Transformers will feature unique artwork on the packaging, and this set is an Amazon exclusive. Priced at $52.99, Sideswipe and Skywarp are set to take the fight to the Decepticons and Predacons in November 2021. Pre-order are already live and can be found located here but act fast as pre-orders already sold out on Hasbro Pulse.

"DISCOVER KINGDOM: Worlds collide when the Maximals and Predacons join the fight, coming together with the Autobots and Decepticons in an epic battle that will alter their destiny forever BATTLE ACROSS TIME COLLECTION: The Battle Across Time Collection allows fans to experience the clash between G1 and Beast Wars with Maximal and Autobot team-ups! With Scorponok in pursuit, Sideswipe and Skywarp must team up to keep the Decepticon-Predacon threat at bay."

G1 AND BEAST WARS-INSPIRED: G1-inspired Sideswipe toy converts from robot to sports car mode in 16 steps. Beast Wars II -inspired Maximal Skywarp toy converts from robot to bald eagle mode in 22 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Comes with shoulder cannon, blaster, and 2 Photon Blaster accessories

EXCLUSIVE PACKAGING: Each Battle Across Time pack features exclusive art that creates an epic battle scene when combined (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Includes Transformers Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Deluxe Class Sideswipe and Maximal Skywarp figures, 4 accessories, and instructions.

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sideswipe, transformers