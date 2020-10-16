Bayonetta Continues the Hack and Slash with Good Smile Company

The sexy hack and slash witch Bayonetta from the hit video game Bayonetta has arrived at Good Smile Company. She is one of their newest Nendoroid figures to release that is packed with detail and ready to take on anything that gets in her way. She will come with three different face plates allowing fans to display her with combat, standards, and a winking expression. Bayonetta will come with a variety of interchangeable parts for her hands and her legs. The highlight of this figure that the Nendoroid body is articulated at the waist, this will allow the collector to capture iconic poses from her video game in toy mode. These poses will go great with her other accessories like her included Bloody Rose Lollipop, Butterfly Wings, and Combat Effect parts. Fans of Bayonetta will have a blast with this figure and she will really stand out in any fans growing collection.

Bayonetta is not that new of a character but with her appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, she has reached newer audiences. This is great for a character like her as with newfound popularity we could possibly see a new game in the future. New game or not this figure will fill any of your Bayonetta need and will be a great figure to show off but capturing some of her crazy poses from the game. The Bayonetta Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $69.99. She is expected to release in July 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Pre-orders are only open until December 9, 2020, so make sure you get your in while you can. Whether your a fan of her video game series or Super Smash she will make a great addition to any fans gaming collection.

"A Climax Action Nendoroid. From the popular game "Bayonetta" comes a Nendoroid of Bayonetta! She comes with three face plates—a standard expression, a combat expression and a winking expression. Since the body of the Nendoroid is bent at the waist, you can recreate all kinds of unique poses and movements from the game even in Nendoroid form! Plenty of optional parts are also included so you can enjoy changing up her pose time and time again."

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts

Face Plates x3

Body x1

Left Arm Parts x2

Right Arm Parts x2

Right Hand Parts x3

Left Hand Parts x2

Right Leg Parts x3

Left Leg Parts x3

Quad-Wielded Handguns

Combat Effect Parts

Bloody Rose Lollipop

Butterfly Wings (Translucent Sheet)