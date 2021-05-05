New Star Wars Vintage Collection Figures Revealed From Hasbro

Revenge of the 5th is here as all of the amazing Star Wars Hasbro announcements are set to go up for pre-order today. Some of these products include the GameStop exclusive Death Watch helmet, Walmart Exclusive The Bad Batch The Black Series, and even these three new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures. Fans will be able to get their hands on the new The Mandalorian Offworld Jawa that will come with the new Mudhorn Egg accessory. This is a perfect army builder figure from Razor Crest collectors to capture the Jawa's scrapping the ship.

Arc Trooper Echo is back as he is finally getting a solo release with a. Brand new card back for The Clone Wars Vintage line. Star Wars fans will also want to be on the lookout as the Ewok Teebo is back and better than ever. This popular Ewok is back on a Return of the Jedi card back and will be a must-have for any fans trying to finish Hasbro's original figure remake line. All of the figures come from a variety of different series, and it really shows the growth of the fans and the franchise. The Offworld Jawa and Arc Trooper Echo figures are both set to release at 1 PM EST at a variety of retailers like here and here.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OFFWORLD JAWA (ARVALA-7) Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Available: Summer 2021). Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OFFWORLD JAWA (ARVALA-7) Figure was inspired by THE MANDALORIAN and makes a great gift for fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 3 accessories. Available for pre-order at most major retailers starting at 1pm ET on 5/5/2021."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ARC TROOPER ECHO Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Available: Summer 2021). Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ARC TROOPER ECHO Figure was inspired by STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS and makes a great gift for fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 4 accessories. Available for pre-order at most major retailers starting at 1pm ET on 5/5/2021."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH TEEBO Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Available: Fall 2021). Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3/75-INCH TEEBO Figure was inspired by STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI and makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 6 accessories."