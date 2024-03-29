Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: deadpool, hasbro, Marvel Legends, wolverine

Hasbro Debuts New Deadpool Legacy Marvel Legends Wolverine Figure

Hasbro gets ready for the next MCU film as they debut new Deadpool Legacy Marvel Legends figures featuring welcome reissues

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Deadpool Legacy Marvel Legends Wolverine figure for Spring 2024.

Wolverine's figure is inspired by his appearance in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine".

Includes alternate head sculpts, hands, and accessories like removable dog tags.

Pre-orders begin on April 1st at 10 AM EST at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other retailers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives this July, and Hasbro is getting ready for the next Marvel Studios film with some welcoming reissues. Releasing as part of the Marvel Legends line, new Deadpool Legacy figures have been revealed. This line seems to feature the return of some iconic characters from the Deadpool and X-Men live-action film franchises. Kicking things off first is none other than Wolverine himself which showcases his look from X-Men Origins: Wolverine. A similar Marvel Legends figure was an Amazon Exclusive years back, which featured bone and metal claws and some swappable parts. This version is updated with two new and impressive Hugh Jackman head sculpts with standard and angry expressions.

Wolverine will also feature just one set of metal claws and a standard pair of hands, leaving that previous release still rare. We can expect actually Deadpool & Wolverine figures to arrive in the future, but this release will be nice for X-Men fans who missed the previous figure. The Deadpool Legacy Marvel Legends Wolverine is priced at $24.99 and is set for a Spring 2024 release. Pre-orders are set to go live on "April Pools Day" (4/1) at 10 AM EST at most retailers, including Hasbro Pulse.

Wolverine Slices and Dices with New Marvel Legends Figure

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE – (HASBRO | Ages 14 years & up| Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Spring 2024). Infused with super-strong adamantium during a secret Weapon-X experiment, Logan transforms into the powerful mutant Wolverine. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE figure. This quality 6-inch scale Wolverine figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in the post-credits scene of Deadpool 2 – referencing, X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including removable dog tags around his neck, a set of alternate hands, and an alternate portrait head!"

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order on April Pools Day, 4/1 at 10am ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."

