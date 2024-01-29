Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, winnie the pooh

Beast Kingdom Debuts Disney Winnie the Pooh Tigger Master Craft Statue

The Wonderful thing about Tiggers, is Tiggers are wonderful things as Beast Kingdom captures that with their newest Disney statue

Beast Kingdom unveils a new 15" tall Master Craft Tigger statue for Winnie the Pooh fans.

The collectible Tigger figure is a limited edition with only 3000 pieces available worldwide.

Priced at $239.99, the vibrant statue is set for release in November 2024.

Pre-orders for the exceptional Disney Tigger statue are now open on Beast Kingdom's website.

Get ready to leap into the Hundred Acre Woods with Beast Kingdom as they debut their newest addition to their growing Disney Master Craft series. Tigger has arrived from the beloved world of Disney's Winnie the Pooh with his very own 15" tall statue! Crafted with whimsy and charm, this limited-edition statue brings everyone's favorite bouncy tiger to life with remarkable detail. With his signature grin, energy, and spring-loaded tail, Beast Kingdom captures the wonderful thing about Tiggers with this fun and bright statue. Bouncing in a Pumpkin Patch, Winnie the Pooh fans will notice all the detail put into this piece, from his stripes, bouncy tail, the garden at his feet, and whimsical nature. This Disney Master Craft Tigger statue will be pretty limited too, as it is only getting 3000 pieces worldwide, making it a new treasure for any Winnie the Pooh and Tigger collectors. Tigger is priced at $239.99, he is set for a November 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online50 with Beast Kingdom.

Tigger Gets His Own Winnie the Pooh Master Craft Statue

"The cheerful and energetic 'Tigger' is bouncing his way to a desk near you! Get ready to collect a figure from the highly coveted Master Craft range by Beast Kingdom, featuring the MC-075 Tigger. Arguably the most lively character from Disney, the Winnie the Pooh Master Craft is a meticulously designed, handcrafted statue, complete with intricate coloring techniques."

"This statue captures Tigger's high-octane energy and his distinct orange and black colors as he bounces on his tail, stepping into a pumpkin patch. Bring a little joy and excitement home and marvel at the high-quality, limited release of only 3000 pieces worldwide. Available exclusively from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

