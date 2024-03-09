Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, harry potter

Beast Kingdom Debuts New Harry Potter Minis for 20th Anniversary

Step into the wizarding world of Harry Potter for the 20th Anniversary of The Philosopher’s Stone with new Minis from Beast Kingdom

Article Summary Celebrate Harry Potter's 20th anniversary with Beast Kingdom's Mini Egg Attack figures.

Collect nine 3-inch characters including Harry, Hermione, and Ron, among others.

Relive Hogwarts' magic and Harry's Quidditch moments with new enchanting Minis.

Set for Q3 2024 release, pre-orders soon at the Beast Kingdom online store.

As the wizarding world celebrates the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, fans are getting a new enchanted release from Beast Kingdom. A new collection of Mini Egg Attack figures has arrived that will be standing at a charming 3 inches tall, and capture the essence of some beloved characters from the magical saga. There are nine enchanting figures to collect, fans can bring the magic of Hogwarts into their own homes. The Harry Potter 20 Years Collection features iconic characters, including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, accompanied by beloved mentors like Hagrid and Dumbledore.

The collection wouldn't be complete without some of the more enigmatic characters like Severus Snape and the mischievous house-elf Dobby. Additionally, fans can relive Harry's daring adventures on the Quidditch field with his Nimbus 2000 as he goes for the Golden Snitch. Lastly, Beast Kingdom has included Moaning Myrtle, who brings a touch of whimsy and the haunting elements of Hogwarts'. This entire Harry Potter collection is set for a Q3 2024 release, and each Beast Kingdom's Mini Egg Attack figure nicely helps capture two decades of magic. Pre-orders are not live yet, but fans can find all things Mini Egg right on the Beast Kingdom online store.

Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone Anniversary Minis

"Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter's first movie outing, the 'Entertainment Experience Brand' from Beast Kingdom proudly presents a selection of 3-inch Mini Egg Attack figurines ready to please fans of the phenomenal series! Based on the acclaimed book, Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone introduced movie goers to a world of magic unlike anything seen before. As the main setting of the series, The Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft and Wizardry introduced fans to some of the most well-known characters in popular culture."

"So strap on to your broomsticks, get your Golden Snitch's ready and start your very own Harry Potter collection of mini figurines! A full series of 8 designs, using meticulous craftmanship, each figurine looks as though it has popped straight out of the movie and on to your desk. Now with an upgraded size, the 3-inch figurines are a perfect collection for fans of the magical franchise!"

