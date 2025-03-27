Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Batman: Black Suit (Todd's Mods) Gold Label Vinyl Revealed

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut a new Batman Gold Label 4.5” figure

​In 2024, McFarlane Toys introduced "Todd's MODs," a new line of limited edition 4.5" tall vinyl figures reimagining iconic DC Comics characters. Unlike their DC Multiverse, DC Retro, and Super Powers line, this series is more artistic vinyl than anything else. The first wave of figures featured Batman (Hush), Bane, and Swamp Thing, each designed to capture the essence of these beloved characters in a new compact, collectible form. It now appears that McFarlane Toys is bringing more characters to this lie as they announce a second wave of figures, including Superman, Killer Croc, and King Shark.

These figures continue to add a new district art style to this line, allowing fans to bring home characters they love in a brand new way. On top of that, another release is on the way as a McFarlane Toys Store exclusive Batman: Black Suit Gold Label Todd's MODs has arrived. This figure repaints that previous Batman release but in his more iconic black and gray batsuit. If you love these styles of figures, then be sure to snag up this special edition release only on the McFarlane Toys Store, which is all available now for $14.99, or a Todd's MODs bundle featuring this Black Suit Gold Label release.

Batman: Black Suit (Todd's Mods) Collector Vinyl Gold label

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of lethal and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice."

4.5in scale posed figure.

Limited Edition.

Collector Vinyl.

Collect all DC DIRECT Todd's Mods vinyl figures.

