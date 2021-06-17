Beast Kingdom Remembers The Dark Knight Rises With New Statue

The Dark Knight trilogy was an epic trilogy that gave us some of the best Batman movies to date. The Dark Knight Rises gave us a fitting end for Batman as he takes "sacrifices" himself to save Gotham from immediate destruction. To commentate on what he sacrificed, the people of Gotham created a Memorial Statue of the heroic Dark Knight. Beast Kingdom brings this statue to life once again with their newest statue release that adds a new white marble effect to the design. Batman's chest and belt are sculpted with silver making them stand out to the newest crafted white marble body. Standing roughly 17", this statue will be an excellent addition to any Batman collection, and pre-orders are already live here for $229.99. The Dark Knight is set to be remembered once again in December 2021, so be sure to acquire one for your own Batcave.

"No matter how long the night is, it's always darkest before dawn! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly presents the latest in high-quality statue craftmanship, the Mastercraft Dark Knight Rises: MC-021SP. The Memorial Statue series is a new recreation of the famous statues in the DC universe. The Batman memorial statue, as seen in the end of the trilogy provided a fitting sendoff to arguably one of the most seminal takes on Batman. The celebration of the Dark Knight's legacy was commissioned by Gotham City, and showcased the brooding but powerful character, as played by Christian Bale."

"Having seemingly sacrificed himself by flying a bomb destined for Gotham out of the city, he gave everything he had to save his beloved hometown! The Mastercraft series of highly detailed, hand-painted statues, continues the tradition of recreating famous popular culture icons with fine craftsmanship. With The Dark Knight Rises MC-021SP, fans can enjoy a detailed depiction of the Memorial Statue, complete with faux marble textures bringing the rustic feel of a real statue to life."

"This special edition, limited 'SP' release, uses white marble effects, with Batman's chest logo and belt recreated with silver tones, to make the statue really pop. The included base with a numbered plaque gives fans the ultimate collectible statue unlike any other. So make sure this special edition Dark Knight MC-021SP makes its way to a desk near you and show off the celebrated Christopher Nolan take on Batman! Since the statues are hand-painted, the discontinuity of the marble pattern on the surface is a normal phenomenon"