Beast Kingdom Reveals Exclusive Darkwing Duck Negaduck Figure

Beast Kingdom takes collectors back to the 90's as they revisit the hit animated Disney series, Darkwing Duck. Coming out of their Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure line, Negaduck is here to ruin the day. This negative version of Darkwing Duck is loaded with negative detail compared to Darkwing Duck and features a real fabric yellow suit. With 20 points of articulation, NegaDuck comes with three sets of swappable heads and hands that capture plenty of villainous deeds. The Beast Kingdom Darkwing Duck nemesis will also come with a bomb, chainsaw, and detonator to really show the world he means business. This DAH figure will be a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive, and pre-orders for him are live right here for $79.99 with a January 2022 release date.

"The animated series 'Darkwing Duck' from the minds at Disney was an early 90's classic that imagined a superhero that swoops out of the shadows to get a "little dangerous" with the baddies! The nemesis and regular villain of the show 'Negaduck' is a similarly dressed and evil doppelganger of Darkwing and is the literal Negative or opposite of our main hero! Hailing from the world of Negaverse, he is always looking for a crazed way to challenge the heroes of the Disney classic!"

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is ready to showcase a 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes' set that will surely get the evil in you hyped! The DAH-040SP Negaduck is smartly dressed in his yellow suit made of real fabric! Included with the over 20 points of articulation figure is a set of replaceable eyes and mouths to really bring out the wicked character of Negaduck. A host of weapons also showcase the many dastardly attacks Negaduck subjects Darkwing and co to on a regular basis such as his favorite bomb and oversized detonator. The chainsaw is especially a fan favorite when it comes to weapons and is recreated in all its full glory. For fans of Darkwing Duck's most infamous villain, this is an action figure set not to be missed."

Negaduck figure

6 Pairs of hands

3 Mouth parts

3 Eye parts

Chainsaw

Bomb

Detonator

Stand