Beast Kingdom Reveals Metal Slug 3 D-Stage Diorama Statue

The iconic side-scrolling video game series Metal Slug is back once again as Beast Kingdom reveals yet another collectible. Coming straight out of Metal Slug 3, the SV-001 Tank is ready for some explosive action with this new D-Stage Diorama statue. Standing roughly 6.3 inches tall, this deadly metal machine is displayed crossing a wooden bridge as it takes its shot on the nearest enemy. The entire statue is beautifully sculpted by Beast Kingdom and the side scroller comes to life like never before with the 3D design. Set to release between July – September 2022, Metal Slug fans will be able to find the statue here when live.

"'Heavy Machine Gun' the immortal phrase from one of the most famous side-scrolling video games ever made! What do you think of when you hear that classic sentence? A barrage of bullets, heroes needing saving, massive tanks? Probably all of the above and more! The Metal Slug series never fails to deliver, and Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is ready to take you once again down memory lane with the release of the latest D-Stage diorama!"

"The 'staging your dreams' collection is back with a familiar scene from Metal Slug 3, a celebrated game from the SNK gaming series! Get ready for some real action with the SV-001/II Metal Slug, a battle tank that may look round, but packs a powerful punch. Recreated in 360-degree glory, the SV-001/II Metal Slug is seen in the midst of climbing a seriously unsteady looking wooden bridge and firing its famous canon! The diorama showcases detailed touches such as canon smoke, battle damage and streaking missiles! The D-Stage SV-001/II Metal Slug is one of SNK's signature battle tanks, a cute but deadly machine that deserves its spot on a desk near you. Order yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"