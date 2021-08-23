Beast Kingdom Reveals New Powerpuff Girls Cartoon Network Statue

Beast Kingdom returns us back to 1998 as they unveil another The Powerpuff Girls D-Stage statue. the hit Cartoon Network cartoon is back in glorious fashion as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are here to save the day. Unlike the previous statue, Mojo Jojo is making an appearance this time around as he is thrown behind bars. Each of the Powderpuff Girls colors stands out in this sculpt as they fly away with their blue, pink, and green streaks behind them. Standing 6 inches tall, Beast Kingdom brings this classic cartoon back once again with a collectible that Cartoon Network fans can really appreciate. The Powerpuff Girls Have a Nice Day D-Stage 094 Statue from Beast Kingdom is priced at $30.99 and set to release in April 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and fans can also purchase an assembled version of the statue for $5 more.

"In the final years of the 20th century, Cartoon Network in 1998 launched a fabulous trio of super-powered little girls, constantly on a mission to save the world from monsters, mad scientists aliens, and a host of downright baddies! Launched as the Powerpuff Girls, viewers had never seen kindergarten-aged girls save the day and reign down justice, a uniqueness that soon developed into a serious fan following!"

"Audiences got to see Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as they soared above their hometown of Townsville in some seriously bright-colored outfits, fighting crime in their signature green, pink, and blue, and looking stylish! Join Beast Kingdom's Entertainment Experience Brand, with a pair of D-Stage Powerpuff Girls dioramas with some serious flair. 360 degrees of detailed design is matched with meticulous coloring, making the world of crime-fighting girls pop! Two unique scene renditions from the animation series are perfectly condensed to 6-inch collectible wonders that will bring joy to any fan's desk! For this series of Powerpuff Girl D-Stage dioramas, fans have a choice of two versions, providing collectors with more options."