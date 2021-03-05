Winnie the Pooh Comes to LEGO With New Ideas Building Set

LEGO Ideas is taking fans back to the 100 Acre Woods, and they unveil their new Winnie the Pooh set. The set features 1,265 pieces, and 5 mini-figures are included with Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, and Rabbit. Collectors will be able to build Pooh Bear's house under the big oak tree that is packed with authentic detail straight from the beloved series. From Pooh's armchair, honey pots, and more, Pooh and his friends can come together once again with this truly unique LEGO set. Each mini-figure is packed with color and detail to please any fan of this lovable crew, and this will be an excellent project for any family or solo fan. The LEGO Ideas Winnie the Pooh Set is priced at $99, set to release in April, and can be found located here. Pre-orders are not live, but VIP Early Access orders go up on March 18, so there is time to join to make sure you don't miss out on this magical set.

"Take time out and rekindle joyful childhood memories with this LEGO® Ideas set (21326) featuring Disney Winnie the Pooh and a delightful LEGO brick recreation of Pooh Bear's house under a big oak tree in Hundred Acre Wood. Great to build alone or with family, the house opens at the back for easy access to the authentic details inside, including Pooh's buildable armchair, Pooh-Coo clock, Poohsticks, honey pot elements, and much more. You can also create the effect of bees flying around beehives in the branches of the tree, like in the stories."

The model comes with Disney's Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Rabbit minifigures, plus an Eeyore LEGO figure. The friends each have an accessory, including Winnie the Pooh's buildable red balloon, to recreate classic scenes. Part of a collection of premium-quality LEGO building kits for adults, this set makes a charming gift for yourself, a Disney Winnie the Pooh enthusiast, LEGO fan or any hobbyist.

Enjoy me-time or quality family time and spark childhood memories with this LEGO® Ideas display set (21326) featuring Disney Winnie the Pooh and Pooh Bear's house in Hundred Acre Wood.

Includes 5 characters: Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Rabbit minifigures, plus an Eeyore LEGO® figure, each with iconic accessories, including Pooh Bear's buildable red balloon.

The house opens at the back for easy access to the authentic accessories inside including a buildable armchair, Pooh-coo clock and elements including a Pooh Bear storybook, honey pots and Poohsticks.

Sit Pooh Bear on the log by the buildable fire and, with his balloon, help him 'float' up to see the bees 'buzzing' around the 2 beehives in the tree.