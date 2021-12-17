Beast Kingdom Reveals New Spider-Man Egg Attack Statue Series

Beast Kingdom is not done showing their love for Spider-Man: No Way Home with a new Spider-Man Black and Gold statue. Unlike other status released by Beast Kingdom, this one sports its unique Egg Attack Action figure line with a Spidey shining into action. This new mysterious Black and Gold suit has been a big promotional item for No Way Home, so let's hope it can hold up when we see this film this weekend. Spider-Man will have a fabric outfit, be posed in a webslinger pose with his newly incorporated magic elements on the suit. Standing roughly 6.9" tall, the statue will also have an LED effect to capture some of Doctor Strange's magic. No Way Home fans can find this beauty right here for $85.99, it is set to release December 2022, and fans can see the Back and Gold suit in action in theaters now.

"Beast Kingdom has launched a new figure in the Egg Attack statue series: a combat-posture Spider-Man in the black and gold suit from the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. The main body is about 17.5cm high and it sports a fabric suit. Enhancing the overall texture and clothing details, there are working LED lights in the black magic emblem on the chest, symbolizing the secret magic of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. The statue carefully reproduces and portrays an action snapshot from a scene in the movie. Fans of Spider-Man should not miss adding this to their collections. Did Doctor Strange help improve the Spider-Man suit? Is it technology combined with magic? To tackle these questions, let's go into the theater and find the answers together!"

Spider-Man Black & Gold suit, immovable figure

Reproduces the texture and details of the fabric in Spider-Man's black and gold suit

Black magic style chest emblem light up with LED lights

Spider-Man: No Way Home logo base

Product Measurements ： Approx. 17.5cm height

Approx. 17.5cm height Release Date: Q3, 2022 (7-9)