Beast Kingdom Unveils Disney 100 Year of Wonder Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse is going platinum with a brand new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure from Beast Kingdom. Beast Kingdom is continuing to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder with the Walt Disney Company once again. For such a landmark event, a nice variety of Disney collectibles have started to arrive, and there is no one better than Mickey Mouse to help celebrate it. Featuring a platinum deco, Mickey Mouse is packed with some shiny detail, with a shiny silver body and classic red shorts with yellow shoes. He features some nice articulation and will come with swappable eyes, face, hands, and a ukulele. Despite the shiny appearance, Mickey will be a fun addition to any Disney fans collection and a unique way to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder. Mickey Mouse will stand at 6.5" inches tall, and price, release date, and pre-orders are not live just yet. However, all things Beast Kingdom can be found right here, and the listing should arrive soon.

Celebrate the First Centennial of Disney with Mickey Mouse

"The most popular mouse in the world is ready to melt hearts on a desk near you! With his big pair of ears, red shorts, infamous white gloves and yellow shoes, have you guessed who he is yet? That's right, Disney's iconic mascot Mickey Mouse! Who better to usher in the very first centennial of Disney than Mickey himself. Join the celebrations with Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' as we all usher in a new era of Disney magic, with a collection of fun collectables."

"The "Dynamic 8ction Heroes" range of highly articulable action figures from Beast Kingdom launches a special edition 'DAH-100', Disney 100 Year of Wonder Mickey Mouse figure. Whilst the shoes and gloves retain that classic color scheme we have all come to know, Mickey himself is adorned in a highly collectable metallic, silver design fit for any Mouse celebrating Disney 100 Year of Wonder. The set comes with four pairs of replaceable hands, two mouth designs, and Mickey's favorite instrument the ukulele. Don't forget to take home Mickey Mouse at this most important of occasions, only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet!"

"DAH-100 Disney 100 Year of Wonder Mickey" Accessories include:

Disney 100 Year of Wonder, Metallic Color

Two replaceable face sculpts, (Smiling, open mouth smile)

Four (4) replaceable eyes (Up, down, left, right)

Four (4) replaceable hands (Open, relaxed, fist, pointing)

One Ukulele