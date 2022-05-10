Beast Kingdom Unveils Disney Classic Series Pull-Back Cars 

Some of your favorite Disney characters are going for the winner circle with Beast Kingdom's newest collectible. Releasing as part of their unique Pull-Back Car Series, eight classic Disney characters are off to the races. Each car is shaped like a pop-up box with each character themed color as they are popping their heads out. The line-up will consist of Chip, Dale, Pinocchio, Stitch, Mickey, Winnie the Pooh, Donald Duck, Dumbo, and the Limited Edition Dumbo's Circus Car. Each Pull-Back car is exploding with detail and color that will be fun for any Disney fan to collect. 

These Disney Pull-Back cars from Beast Kingdom are just pure collectible fun. The Donald Duck car is easily my favorite car in the set, with Chip N' Dale following not far behind. I do like how Beast Kingdom does add a Limited Edition car in sets like this and the Dumbo's Circus Car is a worthy design that will definitely get your attention. The Disney Classic Series Pull Back Car Collection is set to release in Q4 2022 and will stand roughly 2-3 inches. Prices are not known, but these sets are usually released in a bundle between $29.99 – $34.99 and can be found here when live.

"Some of Disney's most iconic characters are racing to a desk near you! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly presents a collection of fun, new pull-back cars featuring 8 classic Disney characters each with their own special car. Donald Duck, Chip, Dale, Pinocchio, Stich, Mickey, Winnie The Pooh, Dumbo and Donald Duck all make an appearance in an eye-catching design where the car is shaped like a pop-up box, and each character gets to stick their head out, wave and say hi to you! A fun and unique release fit for any fan of the classic Disney line-up. Buy the entire collection now, and be in with a chance of getting 'Limited Edition' characters. Be the envy of your friends and family and join the race today!"

  •  Product Measurements: Approx 4-6 cm
  •  Release Date: Q4, 2022 (10-12)
  • (Ship according to manufacturing schedule)

