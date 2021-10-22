Harry Potter Gets Chibi Styled Egg Attack Action Beast Kingdom Figure

Coming out of the Wizarding World is another magical collectible from Beast Kingdom with a brand new Harry Potter figure. Coming out of their Egg Attack Action figure line comes a new set of figures with a brand new 4" Chibi design. Harry Potter kicks off the new line of figures featuring 16 points of articulation, fabric elements, and a whole set of magical accessories. These accessories include the Nimbus 2000, Hedwig, two wizard wands, as well as swappable hands and faces. This adorable little guy is loaded with detail, and a new sculpt that will be a delightful collectible for any Harry Potter fan. I am sure we will contour to see more of the Chibi figures arrive from Beast Kingdom, and I am excited to see what other witches and wizards are to be added to this new line. Pre-orders are not yet live just yet, but they will be able to be found right here when they do arrive.

"The fantastical world of J.K. Rowling's 'Harry Potter' series of books took magical adventures to new heights. Following Harry and his life at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, both the books and the long running movie adaptations have become classics in their own right. The 'Egg Attack Action' series of stylized action figures from Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' have become a household name. The launch of the Harry Potter EAA series takes the figures to the next level with a new 4 inch 'Chibi' style design."

"Featuring 16 points of articulation, this new, cuter design perfectly fits with the wonderfully magical world of the series. Harry's robe and suit are extremely detailed with the use of real fabric down to the tie itself. Additional accessories include a pair of wizard wands, a magical broomstick, a sorting hat and the inclusion of Hedwig the Owl himself. A variety of replaceable hands are also accompanied with two replaceable faces, really allowing collectors to pose Harry as they see fit. For fans of Harry Potter and the magical world of wizardry this is a figure to own and cherish!".

EAA-137 Wizarding World Harry Potter

Newly developed 4 inch, 'Chibi" designed EAA figure

Two (2) replaceable faces (Regular, angry)

Four (4) pairs of replaceable hands (Regular, open, gripped, holding)

A pair of removable glasses, a sorting hat and a magical broomstick (Nimbus 2000)

Two (2) wizard wands (Regular, spell casting)

Use of real fabric for the clothing

Hedwig the Owl

Special, branded figure base with bracket

Product Measurements ： 4 inch ＝ 11 cm