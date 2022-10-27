Beauty and the Beast's Belle Takes a Stroll with Good Smile Company

Bonjour! Good Smile Company is taking Disney fans back to a little village, a quiet village, with their latest Nendoroid release. Coming o us from the classic animated film Beauty and the Beast, Belle is back, and this time in her Village Girl outfit. Coming right from the opening f the film, Belle's journey is about to begin, and Good Smile captures all the magic. Belle is packed with some adorable detail as well as swappable parts like two face plates that show off stern and smiling expressions. As for accessories, Beauty and the Beast fans are getting a real treat here, with Belle coming with her basket and book, as well as Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, and Chip!

Good Smile Company has really started to dive into the magical world of Disney lately with some impressive Nendoroid figures. Belle is just another princess to come to life in glorious fashion, and it is nice to see the focus on her blue village dress over the ballroom yellow. All we need is a new Beast Nendoroid to go with this new Beauty and the Beast figure to really bring the hit Disney film home. Village Girl Belle is priced at only $45.99, she is set for July 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

"Look, there she goes; that girl is so peculiar."

"Presenting a new Nendoroid of Belle in her blue dress! From "Disney Beauty and the Beast" comes a Nendoroid of Belle in her blue dress. She comes with two interchangeable face plates: a smiling face and a slightly angry face. A book and a basket are included with optional parts along with miniature figures of Lumiere and Cogsworth, allowing you to create memorable scenes from the movie in Nendoroid form. Be sure to add this Nendoroid of Belle in her everyday attire to your collection!"