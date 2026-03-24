Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: beetlejuice, Sideshow Collectibles

Beetlejuice is Back with New Premium Format Figure from Sideshow

The Ghost with the Most is back as Sideshow Collectibles is back with a new Beetlejuice Premium Format figure

Article Summary Beetlejuice returns in a new 21-inch Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles for horror fans.

The statue features a highly detailed likeness of Michael Keaton and Beetlejuice’s signature striped suit.

Display base replicates Adam Maitland’s miniature town, complete with tombstone and oversized fly details.

Available now for pre-order at $795 with payment plans, shipping expected in December 2026.

Sideshow Collectibles is ready for the spooky season already, as they debut their newest Premium Format Figure. Beetlejuice is back, and Sideshow captures the chaotic charm of the iconic "Ghost with the Most" in striking detail. Inspired by the 1988 cult classic, this new 21" tall statue faithfully recreates the likeness of Michael Keaton with impressive realism. The Bio-Exorcist is dressed in a carefully tailored black-and-white striped suit, giving the display piece new life and capturing his unpredictable energy.

Sideshow took things one step further with realistic details for Beetlejuice, like his grin, synthetic hair, and a display base that captures Adam Maitland's miniature town. From the foam grass, cardboard, and enlarged fly on the tombstone. This statue is a must-have addition to any horror and Beetlejuice collection, and pre-orders are already live. Fans can pre-order this Premium Format Beetlejuice right now on Sideshow Collectibles for $795 with a December 2026 release, and payment plans are offered.

Sideshow – Beetlejuice Premium Format Figure

"It's showtime! Sideshow turned up the juice and the Beetlejuice Premium Format Mixed Media™ Figure shook loose! This horror comedy collectible pays tribute the iconic 1988 film with netherworld-class fabric costuming, paint, and sculpture details. Sitting atop dearly departed Barbara Maitland's tombstone, the Ghost with the Most is ready to raise some hell as soon as someone says his name three times and brings him into the world of the living."

"Beetlejuice holds a copy of the Handbook for the Recently Deceased as he makes his persuasive, pungent sales pitch to just about anyone who will listen — even an unsuspecting housefly.His signature black and white striped suit, white undershirt, and black necktie are all custom-tailored and distressed to make BJ look as fresh as the dirt under the daisies the Maitlands are now pushing! The figure also comes with a swap-out open left hand if you think that dusty old book reads too much like stereo instructions."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!