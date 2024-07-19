Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Hasbro Surprises Marvel Legends Fans with Magik Re-Release

The Marvel Universe awaits as Hasbro is back with some long awaited releases from across the vast and growing comic book world

Article Summary Hasbro announces the much-anticipated re-release of Marvel Legends Magik figure.

Magik figure includes demonic accessories and the iconic Soulsword.

Originally a Walgreens exclusive, the re-release is set for October 2024.

Pre-orders are available on Fan Channel sites and are selling out quickly.

Magik, also known as Illyana Rasputin, is a powerful mutant and sorceress in the Marvel Universe. First appearing in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1975, she is the younger sister of Colossus. Illyana's transformation into Magik begins when she is abducted into the demonic Limbo dimension, where she learns dark magic and swordsmanship. She is a popular member of the X-Men and is even part of the newest and ongoing X-Men team. Back in 2017, Hasbro gave Magik an exclusive Marvel Legends figure that was released and only found in Walgreens stores. She is quite a rare figure, gaining plenty of value over the past 7 years, but all of that is changing as Hasbro announces her re-release. Magik is back in all her glory with the once Walgreens exclusive figure that is loaded with plenty of demonic accessories and her Soulsword. It is surely a surprise for Marvel Legends fans and a welcome one for fans who were not able to find it here all those years ago. Priced at only $24.99, X-Men's Magik is set for October 2024, and pre-orders are selling out fast. She can still be found on Fan Channel sites like Big Bad, Entertainment Earth, and GameStop.

Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Marvel's Magik

"A powerful mutant and sorcerer, Illyana Rasputin wields the Soulsword, a weapon crafted from her own soul. With Marvel Legends Series 6-inch-scale figures and vehicles, kids and collectors alike can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. With this 6-inch-scale Marvel's Magik figure, featuring classic design and premium articulation with comic-inspired Soulsword, Marvel fans can imagine recreating the arcs from some of their favorite Marvel comics."

Comic-inspired 6-inch scale Marvel's Magik figure

Highly articulated Marvel's Magik figure with detailed design

Comes with comic-inspired Soulsword

Imagine scenes and adventures from the Marvel Universe

Collect other Legends Series figures (each sold separately)

