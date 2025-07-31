Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: beetlejuice, NECA

Beetlejuice's After Life Care Manager Bob Coming Soon from NECA

Coming from the After Life, Bob is getting his very own Ultimate figure from NECA inspired by the world of Beetlejuice

Article Summary NECA unveils an Ultimate action figure of Bob, Beetlejuice’s After Life Care Manager, from the new sequel.

Bob comes with swap-out hands, heads, and files, plus parts to create Shrinker team members Jeff and Dave.

Figure stands 7 inches tall, boasts full articulation, and includes his signature mustard suit from the film.

Preorders for Ultimate Bob are open now at $37.99, with release planned for Q4 2025 alongside the Sandworm 2-Pack.

Meet Bob, the shrunken-headed underling who stole the hearts of fans in the long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Bob serves as Beetlejuice's loyal assistant in the Netherworld After Life Care Center. He is portrayed through impressive practical effects and endearing mute charm, and has a slinky start to the film. Bob leads a squad of "shrinkers" who help the Ghost with the Most with endless bureaucracy, paperwork, and ghostly mischief. Despite a shrunken head and a mouth sewn shut, Bob is now coming to NECA as they unveil their latest Ultimate Beetlejuice figure.

This After Life Care Manager is packed with detail and accessories, including swappable hands, extra heads, and a file of the deceased. To make things better, if Beetlejuice fans snag up a few of these, there are also additional parts to recreate Shrinkers Jeff and Dave with badges, shirt parts, hands, and heads. Pre-orders for Ultimate Bob are already live at $37.99, and he is set to release in Q4 2025. Be sure to add the recently revealed Sandworm 2-Pack as well from NECA for even more Beetlejuice mischief.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Ultimate Bob Action Figure

"From Tim Burton's 2024 masterpiece sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, comes Bob—Beetlejuice's number one guy! Assistant to the After Life Care Manager, Bob is a Shrinker who does whatever his boss needs, including supervising the other Shrinker team members. Dressed in his mustard yellow suit, Bob puts his mundane office job aside to help his boss escape to marry the love of his life."

"This 7-inch scale, fully articulated Ultimate action figure from NECA includes multiple interchangeable heads, hands, and shirt pieces for additional Shrinkers Jeff and Dave, and files on the deceased. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

