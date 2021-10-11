Christmas Comes Early as LEGO Unveils Santa's Visit Building Set

Santa Claus is coming to town as LEGO reveals their newest Winter Village Collection set with Santa's Visit. Standing at 7.5" high, 10.5 inches wide, and 6.5 inches deep, this house captures the magic of Christmas in one magical set. This 1,445 piece showcases a family's Christmas Eve as they wait for the mysterious Santa to bring gifts of joy to this specially crafted house. The house is loaded with great features with some holiday cheer, a dining room table that the family can sit at, bedrooms, a light-up Christmas tree, and even a fireplace where Santa can arrive from the chimney. The holidays come to life with this LEGO set, and it will be a must-have set to build yourself of with family this holiday season. Priced at $99.99, this Winter Village Collection set can be purchased right now here and can only be found located exclusively through LEGO.

"If you're dreaming of the perfect Christmas Eve, get the festive season off to a magical start with this LEGO® Santa's Visit (10293) model building set. It's the ideal way to spend quality time with a cozy project for adults and families. Build the intricate Christmas house and explore all of the model's jolly features before placing it on display. A build packed with traditions Spot all the ingredients that make Christmas Eve so special. There are stockings on the fireplace, a plate of cookies with milk for Santa, and even a place setting for him at the dining table. The exterior is equally detailed. See the Christmas tree, which lights up when you press down gently on the tree top. Extra details complete the cheerful scene with presents, a mailbox and brick-built boughs under the 'snow'-topped roof. A Christmas building project to savor Santa's Visit is part of the LEGO Winter Village Collection; a collection of buildable model kits for adults that celebrate the festive season."

Includes 4 minifigures with dad, mom, girl and Santa so you can recreate endless cozy family Christmas Eve scenes. See Santa drop through the large chimney into the fireplace.

Enjoy spotting all the festive details of the intricate interior. There are stockings on the fireplace, a plate of cookies with milk for Santa and gifts hidden around the house.

This model looks amazing from all angles, making it a perfect seasonal display piece. See the cute kitchen with its sweet brick-built stand mixer.

Add a festive glow to your Christmas Eve scene. The Christmas tree features a light brick (with battery included) that lights up when you press the top.

Looking for top Christmas gift ideas? This model building kit is ideal for LEGO® fans or any adult or family who'd love to receive a model building kit with a beautiful display piece to enjoy.

This collectible Christmas house measures over 7.5 in. (19 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (16 cm) deep. The rear roof moves outwards giving further access to the upper floor bedroom.

