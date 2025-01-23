Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Baylan Skoll Lives On with Star Wars: Ahsoka The Vintage Collection

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they are back with a new set of Star Wars collectibles from the Skywalker Saga

Article Summary Explore the galaxy with Baylan Skoll in Hasbro's new Star Wars: Ahsoka Vintage Collection.

Baylan Skoll, once a Jedi Knight, now a complex mercenary, has captivated Star Wars fans.

Collect a 3.75-inch figure with series-inspired deco, priced at $16.99, releasing Spring 2025.

Relive nostalgia with original Kenner branding and unique VC number for added collectability.

Baylan Skoll, portrayed by Ray Stevenson, made his debut in the Star Wars universe with the Disney+ series Ahsoka. He is a complex dark side user who seeks balance through ancient knowledge rather than conquest. Once a Jedi Knight during the Clone Wars, Baylan survived Order 66 and became a mercenary. He now walks a morally gray path, different from the Sith, seeking knowledge to fix the galaxy with his very own apprentice by his side, Shin Hati. Baylan Skoll was an incredible antagonist in the series, and he even got the upper hand on Ahsoka, leading her to learn one last lesson.

Hasbro is now bringing back Baylan for a brand new 3.75" figure for The Vintage Collection. This mercenary is crafted right off the screen in his black outfit, along with his signature red/orange lightsaber, which will also come with a separate hilt accessory. Placed on a sweet card back, this figure is a nice addition to the Star Wars: Ahsoka wave and is priced at $16.99. Pre-orders arrive today on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers at 1 PM EST with a Spring 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Baylan Skoll

"Allied to former Magistrate of Calodan Morgan Elsbeth after the fall of the Empire, Baylan Skoll is a shrewd mercenary for hire overseeing his apprentice Shin Hati. Based on Baylan Skoll from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features detailed series-inspired deco and multiple points of articulation. Comes with a Lightsaber™ accessory and unlit hilt."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #355). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

