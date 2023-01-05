Bela Lugosi Lives On As Dracula with Jada Toys New Deluxe Set

Darkness rises once again as the undying Count Dracula returns to Jada Toys. Releasing as part of their Universal Monsters figure line, this new 6" releases bring back the performance of Bela Lugosi. The Dracula Deluxe Set gives Universal Monsters fans the comeback of the original Count with great detail and 20 points of articulation. He is packed in a fun windowed boxed set as well, which includes an opening drawer filled with accessories. Jada Toys has included a variety of hands, two head sculpts, a wired cape, and Dracula posters that capture Bela Lugosi's performance on the stage. Universal Monsters won't have to drink any blood to get this set, as it is priced at $30 and set for a Q2 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to add more Jada Toys Universal Monsters figures to your collection.

Bela Lugosi Returns as Dracula Once Again with Jada Toys

"This spectacularly sculpted action figure features Bela Lugosi in his unique and iconic portrayal as Count Dracula as seen in the classic Dracula stage play. This highly-detailed 6″ scale figure of the stage and silver screen star includes (2) detailed head-sculpts, (3) sets of hands, miniature replica posters/handbills and a wired cape to allow for dynamic posing. All of this comes packaged in a highly collectible closed-box "coffin" packaging with a sliding drawer. Bela Lugosi is Dracula…and he bids you welcome."

Dracula 6″ scale figure is authentically licensed from the Lugosi Estate

Over 20 points of articulation, highly-detailed sculpt and premium paint detail

This figures comes in a collectible, premium branded. closed-box "coffin" package with 5th panel and slide-out drawer

Fully articulated and highly poseable, wired-cape, (2) head-sculpts, (3) pairs of hands, replicas of iconic posters/handbills