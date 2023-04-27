Berserk Griffith (Hawk of Light) Joins Tamashii Nations S.H.Figuarts The iconic and legendary world of Berserk is coming to life with the help of Tamashii Nations with some brand new figure releases

The excitement of Berserk is in the air as Tamashii Nations is bringing the legendary manga series to life. Releasing as part of their S.H.Figuarts line, another character from Berserk is on the way with the Hawk of Light himself, Griffith. Griffith is part of the second volume of the manga and is the leader of the New Order of the Hawk. Tamashii Nations is now bringing him and Guts to life with some impressive new figures. Unlike Guts (seen here), Griffith will come with his faithful steed, who is also armored and ready for battle. Both he and his horse feature slick metallic shine that only adds to Griffith's divinity persona. Finish off the Berserk S.H.Figuarts line with this dynamic duo that can be seen right here with an October 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but collectors can find new S.H.Figuarts releases right here.

The Incarnate Himself Has Arrived at Tamashii Nations

"Berserk," the gold standard of dark fantasy that boasts worldwide popularity, finally descends to S.H.Figuarts. The second volume of the series features Griffith (Hawk of Light), the leader of the "New Order of the Hawk" who has incarnated in this world as the "Absolute," in a large volume with a horse and set."

"Apparently I'm free" Griffith (Hawk of Light), leader of the "Reborn Band of the Hawk" from "Berserk", the monumental dark fantasy that is popular all over the world, appears in a large volume set with a horse. The armor and sword are gorgeously colored, and the divine figure like a painting is made into a three-dimensional figure. The attached helmet can be attached to and removed from Griffith, and can be opened and closed."

Sculpting from the skeleton, both the proportions that image the original and natural movement are compatible. The armor and sword are painted with metallic paint to create a divine appearance like a painting.

By providing vertical movement for the sideburns in the back here, you can reproduce natural poses without distributing the movement. The cloth cloak has a textured reminiscent of the original, and can we posed freely with wires.

Horace of the same scale, indispensable for Griffith, is included. Faithfully reproduces the portions of the original, which is slightly thinner than a normal Horace. By using replacement for rein parts, you can also decorate the horse alone.