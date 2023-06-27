Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Become A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Playmates Ninja Reveal

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles have arrived from Playmates for the upcoming animated film Mutant Mayhem

Put yourself right into the action with Playmates' newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem collectibles. A new TMNT movie means a new generation of heroes is here, and kids can now become one. New Mutant Mayhem Ninja Reveal role-play sets are on the way. Become Leonardo: The Leader, Michelangelo: The Comedian, Raphael: The Angry One; or Donatello: The Brains. Each set comes with one of the turtle's signature weapons that can slide out with the flick of the wrist. Leo comes with a sword, Raph gets his Sai's, Donny has his Bo Staff, and Mikey gets his Nunchucks. A mask of each turtle will also be included, and a ninja star to help you really put yourself into the role. The TMNT Mutant Mayhem Ninja Reveal sets are priced at $14.99 each and can be found in stores now. A bundle with six can be pre-ordered online right here as well. Turtle Power!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Ninja Reveal

"Dress up as your favorite turtle from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Each set contains a weapon and a mask. Each weapon can be changed into a hidden mode for easy storage. A simple press of a button allows the weapon to spring into action!"

"With the press of a button and flick of the wrist the handle instantly becomes Leo's powerful katana. Leo's set also comes with a throwing star. With the press of a button and flick of the wrist the handle instantly becomes Donnie's powerful bo staff. With the twist and pull of the handle, Mikey's powerful nunchuk is revealed. With the twist of the handles, push of the buttons and flick of the wrists, Raph's powerful sais are revealed. When the battle is won simply push the blades back into handles and snap the handles together."

