Beware Earthlings! Premium DNA Unveils New Mars Attacks Figures

Coming to life right from the Mars Attacks trading cards, Premium DNA has unveiled some new deadly intergalactic figures

Get ready to witness an intergalactic invasion like never before, as Premium DNA brings the iconic Mars Attacks trading card series to life with their latest collectible figures. Inspired by the chaotic and hilariously destructive extraterrestrial mayhem, these figures are a nostalgic nod to the classic trading cards. The world of Mars Attacks comes to life like never before, starting with Card #11, standing at 6" with 37 points of articulation. This Martian is packed with plenty of swappable parts, including a removable helmet with three different heads including glow-in-the-dark eyes, classic, and battle-damaged sculpts. Of course, an articulated jaw is featured, allowing for that signature ack ack ack motion. On top of that, he will come with a blaster rifle with a power pack and 4 sets of hands! Show your power with the flaming corpse display base that captures the display of a conquered Earth. Premium DNA's new Mars Attack is ready to invade, and Card #11 is priced at $68.99 with a Q2 2024.

Mars Attacks Destroy the City (Card #11) Deluxe Set

"Martian figure includes 3 head sculpts including card accurate head with glow in the dark eyes, classic Martian, and battle damaged, as well as blaster rifle with power pack and hose attachment, removable dome helmet, and 4 sets of hands! Features 37 points of articulation including articulated jaws for "ack ack ack" posing! Stands 5.75" tall in 1/12 scale."

"Diorama piece recreates the chaos of card #11 with a plethora of flaming skeletons and corpses! Whether you want to enhance your Mars Attacks display, or add a little spice to your shelf in general, these insane dioramas are a must for any 1/12 scale figure collection!"

Product Features

Figure: 5.75 inches tall (14.6cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the Mars Attacks trading card series

37 Points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Deluxe listing includes action figure and diorama set

Box Contents

Martian figure 3 Head sculpts 4 Pairs of hands Blaster rifle with power pack Hose attachment Removable dome helmet

Flaming Skeleton diorama

