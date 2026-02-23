Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, pirates of the caribbean

Hot Toys Debuts 1/6 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest Jack

New 1/6 scale figures are on the way from Hot Toys including Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

The collectible captures Jack’s Pelegostos Chief look, complete with tribal face paint and rooted wool hair.

Accessories include a feathered headdress, bloody toe necklace, compass, and a detailed diorama base.

Pre-orders are live for $300, with the figure set for a December 2026 release at Sideshow Collectibles.

Hot Toys is setting sail with a brand new 1/6 scale The Pirates of the Caribbean figure. This latest release takes fans back to the events of Dead Man's Chest with the Pelegostos Chief Jack Sparrow Collectible Figure. This new figure captures one of Captain Jack's most bizarre adventures, in which Captain Jack is mistaken for a god and crowned chief on Isla de Pelegostos. Despite what he thinks, his new role is intended for ritual sacrifice, which does not sit well with him. Hot Toys now faithfully brings Johnny Depp's performance to life with an impressive figure with an incredible head sculpt, tribal face paint, rooted wool hair, signature bandana, and beads.

This Pirates of the Caribbean figure will come with a few themed accessories to help highlight his "chief" status, including a magnetically attachable feathered headdress, a necklace of bloody toes, a compass, belt trinkets, and more. Hot Toys was also sure to include an Isla de Pelegostos diorama base with skulls, spears, and the Bone Throne backdrop, which completes this striking Dead Man's Chest release. Pre-orders for the Isla de Pelegostos Jack Sparrow are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $300, with a December 2026 release date.

"In Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Captain Jack Sparrow finds himself in quite a difficult situation when he and his crew land on Isla de Pelegostos, a seemingly idyllic Caribbean island inhabited by the Pelegostos tribe. Mistaking Jack for a god trapped in human form, the tribe crowns him their chief, intending to honor him through ritualistic sacrifice to release his spirit. Jack must think fast and plot his escape before the tribe carries out their deadly devotion."

"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Pelegostos Chief Jack Sparrow Collectible Figure based on the unforgettable moment from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest when Captain Jack Sparrow finds himself crowned as the reluctant ruler of the Pelegostos tribe."

