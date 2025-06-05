Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: biker mice from mars, nacelle

Biker Mice From Mars Karbunkle Makes a Mess with New Nacelle Figure

Nacelle is revving their engines once again as they debut Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 figures so grab some hot dogs

Article Summary Nacelle unleashes Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2, featuring Dr. Karbunkle and Fred the Mutant in new figures

Karbunkle’s mad science comes alive with detailed sculpts, wild hair, and Igor-inspired hunchback designs

Swappable heads, science gear, hot dogs, and removable brain add play and display options for collectors

Pre-orders open for $34.99 ahead of April 2026 release, with Charley, Greasepit, and more joining the wave

Dr. Karbunkle and Fred the Mutant are another villainous duo from the Biker Mice from Mars cartoon. Karbunkle is the twisted, wild-haired mad scientist responsible for some of Limburger's absurd machines and wacky monsters. He features inspiration from Igor, with a hunchback designs, maniacal laugh, and love for the darker side of science. Karbuckle is up to no good as Nacelle brings him to life for Wave 2 of their Biker Mice From Mars action figure line. Unleash some mad science with this fun new figure featuring Karbunkle and Mutant Muscle in great detail and many accessories.

This Biker Mice from Mars bundle gives both figures swappable heads, with the Mutant featuring a removable brain. Other Biker Mice accessories include science equipment, a driver cap, and not one but two hot dogs! It is nice to see Biker Mice From Mars coming to life from Nacelle and each figure, expanding your collection to new heights. Pre-orders are already live through Nacelle for $34.99, and Wave 2 is set for an April 2026 release. Be on the lookout for other figures releasing in this wave, such as Greasepit, Limburger, and new Biker Mice allies with Charley and Carbine.

Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 | Karbunkle & Fred The Mutant

"Dr. Karbunkle is a wickedly mad scientist, always concocting monstrous devices and potions to serve his foul-smelling Plutarkian boss, Lawrence Limburger. He frequently experiments on his eccentric assistant, Fred the Mutant, using him as a test dummy for every weapon of mass chaos. Fred is an unhinged weirdo who loves to be the victim of Karbunkle's scientific trials, no matter how deranged. These two lunatics are a recipe for disaster – the perfect duo to fumble every attempt at stopping the meddling Biker Mice From Mars."

Doctor Karbunkle's Accessories:

Walkie Talkie

Test Tube

2 Beakers

1 Interchangeable Head

3 Sets of Interchangeable Hands

Hotdog

Fred the Mutant – Dr. Karbunkle's Crazy Assistant Accessories

1 interchangeable Head

Driver Cap

Brain

Hotdog

