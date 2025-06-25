Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged:

Jurassic Park: The Lost World Buck T-Rex Returns for Mattel SDCC

Mattel Creations is ready for San Diego Comic Con 2025 with a brand new selection of limited edition collectibles like Jurassic Park

Article Summary Mattel Creations unveils the exclusive Jurassic Park Buck T-Rex Convention Crasher for SDCC 2025 collectors.

This limited edition set features the iconic male T-Rex from The Lost World and a fan in a T-Rex inflatable costume.

The Buck T-Rex boasts glass eyes, posable tongue, proportionate feet, and movie-accurate details for authenticity.

The set releases at SDCC and online July 24 for $85, ideal for Jurassic Park fans and collectors alike.

"My fee, you can keep it all I want in exchange for my services, is the right to hunt one of the Tyrannosaurs, a male, a buck." – Roland – Jurassic Park: The Lost World. That is right, the hunt is back on as Mattel has surprised Jurassic Park collectors with their next San Dgeo Comic Con 20205 exclusive. Just like previous years, a new Hammond Collection set has arrived with the Jurassic World Tyrannosaurus Rex Convention Crasher.

This Jurassic Park set is pretty special as it brings back the infamous male Tyrannosaurus Rex that was unleashed upon San Diego in the second film. The latest collectors say this version of the T-Rex was during Mattel Creations' Jurassic Park The Gate Crowdfunding Campaign, which sadly was not funded. However, the Buck Rex I've got on is making a meal out of SDCC with a fun diorama set that features the Rex, an attendee in an inflatable T-Rex costume, a mini collectible, and a banner. The Jurassic World Tyrannosaurus Rex Convention Crasher set is priced at $85 and will be released at SDCC and online with Mattel Creations on July 24 at 12 PM EST.

Jurassic World Tyrannosaurus Rex Convention Crasher

"In The Lost World: Jurassic Park, a Tyrannosaurus rex went on a rampage through the streets of San Diego. To celebrate this year's San Diego-Comic Con, we imagined turning the Buck T. rex loose on the convention center where the annual event is held. Of course, he'll run into a super fan while he's here, because San Diego Comic-Con is that unique time in history "When Fans Ruled the Earth."

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Tyrannosaurus Rex Convention Crasher™

Buck T. rex features glass eyes, proportionate feet, and a posable rubber tongue

Super fan comes with two swappable heads and wears "inflatable" T. rex costume

Buck T. rex is 9.72 inches tall and 24.35 inches long; super fan is 5.72 inches tall

Includes miniature version of this San Diego Comic-Con-inspired collectible

