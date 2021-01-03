Bioshock Infinite Gets Exclusive 500 Piece Statue From Gaming Heads

We recently covered the upcoming Gaming Heads Bioshock Infinite statue featuring Booker Dewitt. It looks like Gaming Heads will also have an exclusive version of that statue relating as well. The 1/4th scale statue will stand roughly 19" tall and will be extremely limited to only 500 pieces being released. The exclusive statue showcases Bioshock Infinite protagonist Booker DeWitt in all his glory with a Broadsider pistol and a Sky-Hook. The statue will also include a secondary head sculpt and parts from the original 1000 piece standard statue. Bioshock Infinite fans will be pleased to see their favorite character come to life as Gaming Heads used actual in-game renders to capture the likeness of Booker DeWitt just right.

Bioshock Infinite does not get a lot of collectibles as the popularity of Big Daddy, and the original games seem to outweigh the latest game addition. Fans will be very happy with this exclusive statue as it captures some classic weapons and the Sky-Hook right out of the game. The Bioshock Infinite Booker Dewitt 1/4 Scale Exclusive Statue from Gaming Heads will be priced at $499.99. He is set to release in the third quarter of 2021, and fans can find him located here.

"One command burns in the mind of private investigator and former soldier Booker DeWitt. The directions were clear: "Bring us the girl and wipe away the debt." The girl in question is Elizabeth, a prisoner within the floating city of Columbia that drifts above the clouds. If Booker wants any hope of escaping his past, he'll need to rescue Elizabeth from her captors no matter the cost. This Booker DeWitt statue captures the protagonist of Bioshock Infinite midway through his life-or-death mission."

"The Booker DeWitt (Exclusive Edition) statue is only available here at Gaming Heads. It comes with two interchangeable heads and sets of arms for Booker, all made using in-game renders for reference. The first set is the regular Booker DeWitt statue, depicting Booker as he appears on the Bioshock Infinite cover art, looking ahead with a China Broom shotgun slung over his right shoulder and his left arm at his side. The Booker DeWitt Exclusive Edition set has Booker's right arm brandishing a Broadsider pistol, his left hand gripping the Sky-Hook mechanism that allows him to soar through the air on Columbia's many Sky-Lines, and his head looking to the right at whatever target is in his sights."

The Booker DeWitt (exclusive edition) statue measurements are:

Height: 49cm (19″)

Length: 24cm (9″)

Width: 36cm (12″)

Weight: 3.9 kg (8lbs)

Limited to only 500 statues worldwide.