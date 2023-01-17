Bite Size Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arrive at Good Smile Company The heroes in a half shell are back with new adorable bite size collectibles as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arrive at Good Smile Company

At long lost, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have finally arrived at Good Smile Company. Leonardo and Raphael have kicked off the turtle's new Nendoroid debut. These versions of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are based on their classic cartoon appearances and are loaded with detail. They come in at roughly 4" tall, are fully articulated, and come with swappable pieces and accessories. Both Leo and Raph come with fighting and smiling expressions, along with their signature weapons. On top of that, each ninja gets two slices of pizza, and their own articulated display stands. Mickey and Donny will get later release dates, and Good Smile Company has them priced at $47.99 each. These Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nendoroid figures are set for an October 2023 release and can be found for pre-order right here.

"From the beloved franchise "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comes a Nendoroid of Leonardo! He comes with interchangeable face and mouth parts, so you can mix and match between normal, smiling, and fighting expressions. From his bandana down to his knee pads, Leonardo has been rendered in radical detail in Nendoroid form. Optional parts include his katanas, two slices of pizza, and hand parts to recreate scenes that'll make you shout "Cowabunga!" Be sure to add him and the rest of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to your collection!"

"From the beloved franchise "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comes a Nendoroid of Raphael! He comes with interchangeable face and mouth parts, so you can mix and match between normal, smiling, and fighting expressions. From his bandana down to his knee pads, Raphael has been rendered in radical detail in Nendoroid form. Optional parts include his two sai, two slices of pizza, and hand parts including a thumbs-up gesture to recreate scenes that kick major shell! Be sure to add him and the rest of the TMNT to your collection!"