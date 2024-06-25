Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: black adam, dc comics, mafex

Black Adam's Dr. Fate Gets A Magical with New Medicom MAFEX Figure

Make some room as Medicom is back with some brand new MAFEX figures including Dr. Fate from the Black Adam

Detailed 6.3” tall figure with a fabric cape and magical effects.

Includes a Kent Nelson head sculpt and swappable hands.

Available for pre-order at $119.99, expected to release in April 2025.

The DCEU has faded away and a new era of DC Comics live-action cinema is underway as you read this. However, it was a blast seeing the DCEU unfold even if it was messy, confusing, but full of heart. One of the final films that arrived was Black Adam, which sadly gets a lot of hate but was an excellent over the top superhero film. Not only did Dwayne Johnson bring the Man in Black to life, but the arrival of the Justice Society of America (JSA) was great. One member of the team was Dr. Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, who finally brought the infamous mystical hero to the big screen.

This powerful superhero is now coming to Medicom as they unveil their latest MAFEX figure from Black Adam. Bring his design to life right off the big screen, Dr. Fate stands at 6.3" tall and has a fabric cape. Other accessories for this release consist of a Kent Nelson head sculpt, swappable hands, and some mystical effects. If you loved the Black Adam, want to build your own Justice Society of America team, or just love Dr. Fate, then look no further. Pre-orders are already up on Fan Channel import sites like Big Bad Toy Store for $119.99 with an April 2025 release date.

Black Adam MAFEX No.244 Dr. Fate

"Dr. Fate, as he appeared in the Black Adam series, appears in Medicom's MAFEX action figure lineup! This Dr. Fate action figure stands just over 6 inches tall and includes an assortment of interchangeable parts and accessories."

Product Features

6.3 inches tall (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Black Adam film

Part of the MAFEX series

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Black Adam figure

Alternate head part

4 Accessories

