Black Panther Joins Royal Selangor's Limited Marvel Statue Collection

Black Panther is leaping off the pages of Marvel Comics for Royal Selangor's newest Marvel statue. Royal Selangor has released a new and impressive line of pricey Marvel Comics featuring some pretty iconic characters. These statues do feature Official Marvel Licensee packaging and faithfully recreated legendary comic book artwork. One of the newest releases takes us all the way to Wakanda as the T'Challa leaps into action right off of the pages of Black Panther #7. The statue features the artwork of Jack Kirby and Frank Giacoia's from the 1978 series in color, with a metal sculpted Panther leaping out.

These statues take Marvel Comics to a new level and come in at roughly 8.5" tall. Only 800 of these bad boys are being made and they are not cheap, with a $570 price tag. Pre-orders for one of these Black Panther beauties are live, and fans can reserve one right here. If you need something a little pricier, then Royal Selangor has a black and gold version for $870, which is limited to only 200 pieces! Wakanda Forever!

Limited Edition Black Panther Volume 1 #7 Statue

"A limited edition of 800 individually numbered pieces worldwide. 1966 sees the first superhero of African descent in mainstream American comics, when T'Challa makes a cameo appearance as the Black Panther in Fantastic Four #52. It would take him another decade to reach an even greater milestone, headlining a self-titled series."

"In renowned illustrator Alan Quah's collaborative effort with Royal Selangor's in-house design team, a powerfully sculpted pewter rendition of Black Panther explodes out of Jack Kirby and Frank Giacoia's 1978 cover art to confront a threat to his kingdom of Wakanda. Malaysian Alan Quah illustrates interiors and covers for major comics studios. His resume includes works for Marvel, DC and Lucasfilm."