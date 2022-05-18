Jurassic World Dominion Themed Cookies & Candy On The Way

I am an absolute sucker for some good marketing, especially for limited edition themed goodies. With Stranger Things and Jurassic World Dominion, premiering very soon, we have seen some sweet promotional items. It looks like Keebler and Kinder Joy are joining in on the dino fun with some themed items. Up first is the Kinder Joy Eggs will have Jurassic World packaging and will include an inserted dino toy. Eight new mini toys will be inserted, and they seem to be still a mystery, but I do remember Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom eggs included mini dinos with skeleton inserts that was pretty sweet. They can be found in-stores now, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for these new Kinder Joy and see what the mystery toy is.

However, my favorite announcement of these new Jurassic World Dominion products is the Keebler Fudge Stripes Chocolate Caramel Flavored Cookies. We all love Keebler cookies, and they are getting an even cooler design with each featuring dinosaur track centers with terrain imprints and amber color fudge. The center of the cookie features a dino track of the T-Rex, Triceratops, Brachiosaurus, or Velociraptor. I mean how cool is that! These are some fun Jurassic World Dominion cookies, and I know I will need a couple of these for my kids. These cookies are available now at Walmart stores and local grocery stores, with them staying on the sheds till the end of July 2022, so get them while you can!

"Keebler Fudge Stripes™ Chocolate Caramel Flavored Cookies – Magic is here in a BIG way as Keebler® partners with Universal Pictures to celebrate the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion film with the release of limited-edition Fudge Stripes™ Chocolate Caramel Flavored Cookies featuring four dino track centers, terrain imprints and amber color fudge. Fudge Stripes Chocolate Caramel Flavor Cookies are available nationwide at grocery and Walmart stores now through July 31, 2022."

Sweepstakes: – Those who purchase three participating Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies in one transaction at participating stores or online (in the US) between now through July 31, 2022, are eligible for a $5 Fandango movie reward and will be entered in a sweepstakes* for a chance to win a Jurassic Backyard Theater.

"Kinder Joy Dino-Filled Eggs – Kinder Joy and Jurassic World Dominion have hatched up Dino-filled eggs that will excite the imagination! The line will include 8 all-new toys that will bring the Jurassic World Dominion movie to life, which premiers June 10th. These prehistoric treat + toys are now available nationwide both online and in-store. "