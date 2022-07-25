Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Pop Vinyls Reveled by Funko

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's first trailer has debuted, and this movie is going to be intense. The teaser trailer dropped Saturday night, going fans a look at the future of Wakanda in the MCU. After the sad passing of Chadwick Boseman, many Marvel fans were curious about how they would move his story forward. We have our answer, and this movie is going to easily give many Marvel fans a lot of tears. However, the film looks incredible, and we are getting some new Marvel Comics debuts with classic characters like Namor and some new ones like Riri Williams. As usual, Funko wants you to bring the MCU home as they debut their first set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Pop Vinyls! This lineup will consist of:

Namor

Riri Williams (Ironheart MK1)

Attuma

Namora

M'Baku

Okoye

Queen Ramonda

Nakia

Shuri (Funko Shop Exclusive)

Shuri in Sunbird

I am not saying that any of these are specifically spoilers, and we saw all of these characters in the new trailer. The biggest debut in the set is Riri Williams giving us a glimpse and showing off her new MK1 Ironheart armor. Besides that, Namor is going to be the star of the show for Black Panther Wakanda Forever. His new Aztec design in awesome, and I am excited to see this iconic character arrive on-screen and how he will impact the future of the MCU. There is only one exclusive Pop, and that is Shuri, who will be heading to FunkoShop at a later date. All of these Pops are incredible, and if you are a Marvel Studios fan, then this will be a must-buy. It looks like the whole set is releasing in November 2022, and pre-orders for all Wakanda Forever Pops can be found here.