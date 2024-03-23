Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, marvel, weapon h

Marvel Comics Weapon H is Unleashed with New DST Premier Statue

Diamond Select Toys is back with some brand new releases as they step into the massive world of Marvel Comics once again

Weapon H, also known as Clayton Cortez, made his debut in Marvel Comics back in 2017 with Totally Awesome Hulk #22. Weapon H is a hybrid character resulting from a fusion of the Hulk and Wolverine's DNA, which was a new deadly experiment from the Weapon X program. Clayton Cortez was a former Marine and is a family man who found himself unwillingly transformed into Weapon H after being subjected to gruesome experiments during his service. He possesses the incredible strength of the Hulk as well as adamantium claws from Wolverine, along with his healing factor. Weapon H is a formidable force to be reckoned with in Marvel Comics and has been on both sides of good and evil. Diamond Select Toys has just announced that they are unleashing Weapon H with a brand new limited edition Premium Collection statue. Coming in at 11" tall, this Savage Avenger is packed with detail with extended claws, hulking portrait, and will be limited to only 1000 pieces! Priced at $250, the Weapon H Premium Collection Marvel Comics statue is already up for pre-order from Diamond Select Toys and Local Comic Shops with a Q4 2024 release.

Marvel Comics Weapon H Premium Diamond Select Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! He's the best there is at what he does, and what he does is smash! Kidnapped and experimented on by the Weapon X program, Clayton Cortez was transformed into Weapon H! With the size and strength of the Hulk and the adamantium claws and skeleton of Wolverine, Cortez is an unstoppable hero, and this 1/7 scale resin statue stands approximately 11 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean!"

