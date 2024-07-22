Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: black widow, hot toys, marvel

Black Widow Receives New Artisan FIgure from Iron Man 2 and Hot Toys

Hot Toys has stepped into the kitchen and is cooking up some heat with some brand new 1/6 scale figures like Black Widow

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils 1/6 scale artisan Black Widow figure from Iron Man 2.

Figure features a new head sculpt with realistic rooted hair.

Limited edition includes props, magnetic base, and Iron Man gauntlet.

Pre-orders soon on Sideshow Collectibles for a Q3-Q4 2025 release.

Black Widow is back as Hot Toys has unveiled an updated rerelease of their creation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Iron Man 2 (2010), Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, makes her appearance as a highly-skilled S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent. She goes undercover as Tony Stark's assistant, only to reveal that she is a spy assessing Stark's suitability for the Avengers Initiative. Black Widow's skill, talent, and beauty are all faithfully recreated here for this updated Artisan Edition release. Natasha will now have an updated head sculpt along with newly rooted hair for a more realistic version of the Avenger.

Hot Toys has also included a magnetic base for her along with some accessories, including taser discs, rope, and two pistols. It appears this release will be a limited edition as well, with an exclusive Iron Man gauntlet capturing one of the film's Deleted Scenes. Black Widow is set for a Q3-Q4 2025 release, and pre-orders will arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles.

Black Widow Returns with New MCU 1/6 Figure from Hot Toys

"Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow, first appeared in the 2010 film "Iron Man 2", posing as a new assistant for Iron Man while working with S.H.I.E.L.D. She is a skilled spy, assassin, and combat expert one of the founding members of the Avengers team. Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of the character has been widely praised and the character has become a fan favorite in the Marvel universe."

"As a continuation of the Ultimate Marvel: Summer 2024 reveal, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the Artisan Edition of 1/6th scale Black Widow collectible figure depicting her debut appearance in Iron Man 2 movie. This exquisitely crafted figure employs an innovative hair implantation technique using wool material, results in a head sculpt that beautifully replicates Black Widow's refined facial features and her wavy, flowing auburn hair."

