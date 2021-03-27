Bloodborne: The Old Hunters Get New Figure Release From Max Factory

We return to the deadly world of the hit PlayStation exclusive game Bloodborne with the next figma release from Max Factory. This version is from the DLC Expansion of the game with Bloodborne: The Old Hunters. The figure will feature high attention to detail, flexible plastic, and a huge assortment of weapons. Max factory captures the deadly detail of the game with weapons straight from the game, which includes: Hunter Blunderbuss, the Hunter Axe, the Whirligig Saw, and even the Ludwig's Holy Blade. Some of the weapons even have the ability to be displayed on the Bloodborne Hunter's back or transformed into a different form like the Saw Cleaver.

With this huge selection of swappable hands and weapons, collectors will not have a problem displaying this figure with ease. The included display stand will help fans show off a great variety of action poses from group attacks to air slashing. The Hunter Bloodborne: The Old Hunters Edition figma from Max Factory is up on Good Smile Company now here. The figure is priced at $121.99, set to release in February 2022, and order links will only stay open until May 12. Fans who missed the original Bloodborne figma figure also can snag him up too.

"figma Hunter: The Old Hunters Edition – "Welcome to the Hunter's Dream." From the PlayStation®4 action RPG "Bloodborne: The Old Hunters" comes a figma of the Hunter in a new set featuring additional weapons!"

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of poses.

A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

Both the Saw Cleaver and Hunter Pistol are included as weapons for the Hunter to wield.

The Saw Cleaver can be transformed into its extended cleaver form just like in the game.

"The Old Hunters Edition also includes the Hunter Blunderbuss, the Hunter Axe, the Whirligig Saw and Ludwig's Holy Blade. The Hunter Axe, Whirligig Saw and Ludwig's Holy Blade come with interchangeable parts to display them in their transformed forms. Special attachment parts are included to display the Whirligig Saw and Ludwig's Holy Blade on the back of the Hunter. Hand parts to display the Hunter holding each weapon are included and a articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses."