Boba Fett Gets New Unmasked Star Wars Statue from Gentle Giant Ltd.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with some brand new releases as they blast off into a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars once again

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. releases a new 6" Boba Fett statue from The Book of Boba Fett.

The collectible bust features Boba unmasked and is limited to 2000 pieces.

Each statue comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity and costs $130.

Pre-orders are available now with an expected Q4 2024 release date.

Many fans might not agree, but The Book of Boba Fett was honestly a real treat for Star Wars to watch. Boba Fett made his big appearance in The Empire Strike Back and vanished in Return of the Jedi, with roughly only 7 minutes of screen time in the Original Trilogy. His backstory and life have been shrouded in mystery and The Book of Boba Fett added a new journey for the legendary bounty hunter to overcome. Stepping out of the shadows, Boba is ready to make a new name for himself and take over the empire that Jabba the Hutt created on Tatooine. Donning an updated suit and upgrading his weapon systems, this feared bounty hunter is ready for a new life and is now ready to come to your home, thanks to Gentle Giant Ltd.

A new Star Wars statue has arrived from Gentle Giant Ltd. featuring Boba's likeness and appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. Coming in at 6" tall, the new Mos Espa daimyo has arrived with a new bust that is highly detailed and features him unmasked. Limited to only 2000 pieces and coming with a numbered certificate of authenticity, this is the statue that fans are looking for. The mini bust is priced at $130 and will be a treat for any The Book of Boba Fett fans. Pre-orders are already live online, including Gentle Giant Ltd., with a Q4 2024 release.

Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Unhelmeted Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The legend, unmasked! Boba Fett returns to the 1/6 scale bust line in a new, unhelmeted replica. Based on his likeness and appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, this approximately 6-inch bust of the Mos Espa daimyo sits atop a black pedestal base and is limited to only 2000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."



