G.I. Joe Classified Combat Armor Cobra Commander Deploys at Hasbro

Yo Joe! Hasbro is back with a new set of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures as the fight between good and evil continues

Article Summary Hasbro revives the iconic 1987 Cobra Commander Combat Armor figure with modern enhancements.

Includes swappable heads, hands, and Serpentor iguana for dynamic G.I. Joe battles.

Fans can pre-order the $24.99 figure, set to release in October 2025.

Explore G.I. Joe's rich history with redesigned, beloved characters from the 80s.

Cobra is rising as Hasbro is back with a new set of heroes and villains from the world of G.I. Joe. A new wave of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures have been unveiled, including the return of a Cobra Commander design from the 80s. Back in 1987, the Cobra Commander v3 Battle Armor figure was released, showcasing a more futuristic design for the infamous Cobra leader. Released as part of the sixth series, this version was depicted in a full-body silver battle suit. Hasbro is now bringing back this design and enhancing it with a new 6" release that features two swappable heads and the return of his life-support backpack.

Hasbro was sure to also include his signature pistol from that 1987 release, along with a few swappable hands and adding his pet iguana Serpentor. Cobra Commander and Serpentor are ready to conquer and take down the Joes with this fun G.I. Joe Classified Series that will have him right in the fight. It is nice to see Hasbro taking on these other versions of these characters, allowing fans to relive other eras of G.I Joe from around the decades. Pre-orders are already live for the Cobra Commander Battle Armor figure for $24.99 and an October 2025 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #168 Combat Armor Cobra Commander

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. This Cobra Commander With Combat Armor figure contains 7 character-inspired accessory pieces including an alternate head to switch between human and serpent, 3 alternate hands, backpack, pet iguana "Serpentor," and weapon accessory."

"To protect their leader in the heat of battle, the best technical minds of Destro's armament factory created a special suit of combat armor for Cobra Commander. It's rumored that his helmet has an anti-tamper device with a direct hook-up to a half-pound of plastic explosive."

