Boba Fett Receives New Retro-Inspired Star Wars Figure from Hasbro

Boba Fett is back and is getting a blast from the past with Hasbro's newest The Vintage Collection release. The infamous bounty hunter returns once again with and in his Kenner inspired deco once again. Hasbro really loves to dish out Boba Fett repaints and re-releases, and this is one that always sells. The crazy thing is that Hasbro is dishing out a whopping $20.99 price tag on this bad boy, which was the same price as a Star Wars: The Black Series figure a year ago. Retro Boba Fett will also be a Target Exclusive, which is never fun and is set for a Spring 2023 release. This is a big step for Hasbro and hopefully, we do not see a standard price of $21 for a single Vintage Collection figure. Pre-orders will arrive today at 1 PM EST or whenever Target wants to drop him and he will be found here.

Boba Fett Dons His Classic Colors with Hasbro Once Again

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $20.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION figure. This Boba Fett action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT live-action series."

"With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett was one of the most feared hunters in the Star Wars galaxy. The figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 11/9 at 1pm ET exclusively at Target. Visit starwars.com for more Bring Home the Galaxy product reveals!"