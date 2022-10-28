Boba Fett Returns with New Star Wars: ROTJ 40th Anniversary Figure

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which debuted back in 1983. Just like previous celebrations, Hasbro is already giving fans plenty of new card backed figures in celebration of the landmark. During last night's 1027 Hasbro event, new Star Wars figures were teased, including the first figure in the Return of the Jedi line-up with the one and only Boba Fett. Hasbro really loves to give us Boba Fett figures, and I sure love buying them this one features a simple re-release of the Deluxe The Black Series Boba Fett on a ROTJ card back. All of the deluxe accessories are included with a pistol, blaster rifle, blaster effect, grapple rope, jetpack booster effect, and jetpack missile. This will be one mighty card back for Star Wars and Boba Fett fans, and collectors can look forward to a $33.99 price tag on this bounty hunter. Pre-orders are already live right here, with Boba set to release in February 2023. Stay tuned for more Return of the Jedi The Black Series 40th Anniversary figures; as you know, we will seeing plenty. It's just too bad we don't have a HasLab Rancor to show them off too.

Boba Fett is Back and Ready to Celebrate Return of the Jedi

"Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with figures from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging! This collectible 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Boba Fett character from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Includes: Figure and 5 accessories.

BOBA FETT: Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with figures from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging!

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI: This deluxe Boba Fett action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with 5 accessories, including blaster FX

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A GALAXY OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series collector figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)