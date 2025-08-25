Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hellboy

Boss Fight Studio Brings Mike Mignola's Hellboy Universe To Life

Boss Fight Studio is stepping into the darkness as they unveil their latest franchise as new Hellboy collectibles are on the way

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio unveils new Hellboy action figures inspired by Mike Mignola's iconic comic universe

The first figure features Hellboy’s "Box Full of Evil" storyline with detailed comic-accurate accessories

Standing 7.5 inches tall and with 27 points of articulation, these Hellboy figures are highly poseable

Pre-orders are live now for $59.99, with a release slated for Q2 2026 for fans and collectors alike

Hellboy is a red-skinned half-demon with a right hand of stone, and is one of the more iconic indy characters from modern comics. Created by Mike Mignola, Hellboy first appeared in San Diego Comic-Con Comics #2 (August 1993) in a short, four-page teaser. He was summoned to Earth during World War II by Nazi occultists but was saved and raised by Professor Trevor Bruttenholm of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.). Despite his demonic origin and being prophesied as the harbinger of the apocalypse, Hellboy chooses to fight against darkness rather than embrace it.

There has been a drought for Hellboy lately, but Boss Fight Studio is changing just that as they bring the classic Mike Mignola character and design to life with a new set of figures. Big Red kicks things off with a shirtless design as he wields his massive Right Hand of Doom and revolver. Standing 7.5" tall, this figure has 27 points of articulation and is inspired by the storyline of the Box Full of Evil, which includes a hand of glory accessory. Boss Fight Studio has pre-order already live for $59.99 and a Q2 206 release date.

Hellboy (Box Full of Evil):



"Mike Mignola's Hellboy Universe comes to life in collectible figure form like never before! Inspired by the beloved comics that have been known the world over for 30 years! Beautifully stylized 1:12th scale sculpts, extensive articulation and story-specific accessories make every one of these figures a collectible masterpiece."

"The World's Greatest Paranormal Investigator has to chase down the stolen prison of the minor demon Ualac, who is wanted by the villainous Igor Bromhead for his own purposes. Hellboy from the "Box Full of Evil" story has 27 points of articulation and includes pistol, holster, hand of glory and alternate hands. Figure is approx. 7.5" tall."

