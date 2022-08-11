Boss Fight Studio Debuts Saurozoic Warriors Night Lands Exclusive

It was not long ago when Boss Fight Studio dished out their newest origin toy line with the Saurozoic Warriors. The line gives us some wild hybrid-dinosaurs with human characteristics and a fun back story. It will be exciting to check out this new world, and it looks like some retailer variant deco will also be heading our way. The long-neck dino Saurozoic Warriors known as Range Brakhion is now an exclusive figure through Big Bad Toy Store. Welcome to the Night Lands, as this exclusive figure features a black deco with a skeletal design painted on his body. This figure is badass, and it only continues my love for Boss Fight's Saurozoic Warriors line. He will come with a new axe and gun accessory, and I hope more Warriors receive a Night Lands deco in the future. The Saurozoic Warriors Range Brakhion (Night Lands Ver.) 1/12 Scale BBTS Exclusive Figure is priced at $34.99. He is set for a Q1 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here. Collectors can find the rest of the Saurozoic Warriors line right here and prepare for prehistoric greatness.

"Range Brakhion has found his prey: the traitor Triax Skiver has foolishly headed into the Night Lands, at the mercy of the fierce animals that call it home. Triax will die there: every Saurian who has tried to cross it has died in the attempt. Or so Range thought: a shaman of the tribe that lives on the border explained that the creatures fear the dead and would avoid the bodies of those who had passed on. Tribal members wearing body paint that gave them the appearance of death have made short journeys there and returned to tell the tale."

"Eager to chase Triax down and recover the stolen technology, Range had the shaman paint him appropriately. Range steps into the Night Lands with a shiver: will he be one of the lucky ones to survive the experience?"

Product Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Part of the Saurozoic Warriors series

Articulated figure featuring articulated jaws

Features battle armor as well as several weapons and accessories

BBTS Exclusive

Box Contents

Range Brakhion figure

Axe

Rifle