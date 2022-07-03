Godzilla: King of the Monsters Rodan Receives Hiya Exquisite Figure

Another Titan has been unearthed as Hiya Toys continues to expand the Monsterverse with the Hiya Exquisite Basics Series. Coming to us from the film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Rodan is here and ready to dominate the playing field. This marks the third figure to enter the 6" line joining Godzilla and Kong as the Titans prepare for an all-out war in your collection. Rodan is loaded with detail and features roughly with 16 points of articulation, and a mighty wingspan 16″! This titan is beautifully crafted, with wired wings and a display stands to show him flying in action. Just like Godzilla and Kong, Hiya has stated this figure will be a Mainland China exclusive, but those have arrived for pre-order already. A December release is stated, and pre-orders are not live, but collectors can find all other Hiya Toys collectibles right here. Check out some of their other lines consisting of RoboCop, Alien, Predator, and 2000 A.D.

"Its original and rightful rulers, the Titans. They are part of the earth's natural defense system. A way to protect the planet, to maintain its balance." Once again awaken a monster, but this time it can fly at supersonic speeds! Now Rodan from Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) joins Hiya Exquisite Basic!"

"We focus on creating cost-effective and high-performance action figures for the Exquisite Basic Series. Rodan has 15.74 inches wingspan with 16 points of articulation. Wing part made of PVC material and have wire inside allows to re-create in-air poses. Features accurate details to faithfully capture its on-screen appearance, even the rough texture of the skin. Release time: 2022.12"

*The Rodan Figure is ONLY available to pre-order in Mainland CHINA.