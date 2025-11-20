Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hellboy

Boss Fight Studio Reveals New 5.5" Hellboy: Immortal Champions Figure

A new Hellboy figure rises to save the day as Boos Fight Studio debuts their new Immortal Champion line capturing the fun of the 80s

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio unveils a new 5.5" Hellboy action figure as part of its Immortal Champions toy line.

The Hellboy figure sports his classic shirtless comic book look and features 27 points of articulation.

Accessories include a pistol, sword, and holster, with blister-card retro packaging capturing 1980s nostalgia.

Pre-orders for Hellboy are live at $29.99 with a Q3 2026 release; Conan and Red Sonja also featured.

Boss Fight Studio's latest toy line is Immortal Champions, a 5.5″ action‑figure series that blends that iconic vintage '80s toy aesthetics with updated articulation and design. Wave 1 focuses on fantasy-themed figures, with some legends joining in on the fun with Conan the Barbarian and Red Sonja, along with Boss Fight's original Undead Skeletal Guardian. The fun does not end there, as things are getting hellish as they expand their line with more licensed characters, like Hellboy. Hellboy captures his comic's iconic shirtless look and will have 27 points of articulation and accessories, including a pistol, sword, and holster.

The Immortal Champions are placed are placed in retro blister-card packaging, and Hellboy will make a nice addition to the ongoing toy line. Sword-and-sorcery fantasy collectibles have never looked better, and now universes collide as Conan and Red Sonja takes on the fury of Big Red, and pre-orders are already live. Each of the Boss Fight Studio Immortal Champions figures is priced at $29.99, and Helloy is already up for pre-order on the Boss Fight Shop with a Q3 2026 release.

Hellboy: IMMORTAL CHAMPIONS

"Boss Fight Studio is proud to launch Immortal Champions, our newest action figure line that reimagines the classic 5.5" scale for today's collectors. Built with modern articulation and packed with vintage soul, Immortal Champions brings iconic characters to life with bold design and battle-ready detail."

"Mike Mignola's Hellboy comes to life in retro action figure form! Immortal Champions is a fresh fusion of classic '80s toy aesthetic and modern styling, this new line brings fantasy and sci-fi themes together in 5.5" scale for today's fans. Hellboy has 27 points of articulation, features Boss Fight Studio's signature attention to detail, and includes a pistol, holster, and sword. Perfect for battling and/or drinking with skeletons. Blister card packaging. This figure is for ages 12 and up. Small parts may be present."



